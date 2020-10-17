I write in support of Susan Cummings for District 6 of the Baytown City Council. Susan has been a friend and colleague for many years, and I have always known her to be a caring and responsible citizen of Baytown. She has been an active volunteer for numerous Baytown projects as shown on her campaign website. At Lee College, she was a respected leader and faculty member who chaired the Division of Visual and Performing Arts, coordinated the program for International Education, and established the Lee Lantern, the student newspaper. She organized events for both faculty and students, spoke at conferences, and mentored students.
Susan and I were also members of the same book club for several years. I always appreciated her insightfulness and fresh perspective, characteristics she will undoubtedly bring to the city council. Her foresight can already be seen in the thoughtful responses she provided to the issues posed in the Oct. 10 article of The Baytown Sun, entitled “Council candidates offer vision for city.”
