I am writing to endorse Susan Cummings for Baytown City Council District 6. As our city faces continuing challenges and opportunities, the importance of selecting the right leaders has never been more important.
As a lifelong resident of Baytown, Susan Cummings has served this city over thirty years as an educator and as a volunteer for a number of local organizations. She has proven herself to be a committed and engaged member of our community and she has a firm grasp of the issues affecting this city.
Baytown needs a sold citizen who brings to the table a set of conservative values, not a social justice warrior, which is exactly what professor Cummings is bringing to Baytown politics. Vote for any other candidate before you allow a fox in the hen house.
