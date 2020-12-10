We want to sincerely endorse Jacob Powell for Council Powell is truly one of the good guys. Watching him and his family grow has been a treat. Family is something Jacob cherishes and it is obvious when you see him with his own. His values and integrity are not just something we want on our City Council, it is something we need on our City Council. Baytown is a better place with the Powell family serving it! It is an honor to endorse Jacob Powell for Baytown council.
Danny and Jennifer Phillips
