Being longtime Baytonians, we have lived in District 5 for more than 25 years. In a runoff for Baytown City Council, District 5 is Jacob Powell. He and his wife, Bekah, and three children are our friends and neighbors. They make a great team and are truly genuine. We have seen that Jacob’s family and community values are outstanding. His actions and attitude show he has a desire to serve. He has experience on local committees and has good leadership skills.
As in every district, understanding and identifying needs is the first step, but responding is another. Because Jacob has this desire to serve, we believe he will actively respond to the needs of District 5. Jacob would be a great representative for us. Join us in electing Jacob Powell.
