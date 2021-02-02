Development on Texas Avenue grew from east to west. By the end of the 1920s the Goose Creek business district from Commerce to Gaillard Street was almost filled with brick buildings but there were only a few more brick buildings further down the street.
In 1930 George McKinstry built his building on Defee Street to use as office spaces but friends convinced him to convert it into the Del Mont Hotel. Over the years the first floor of the hotel has housed medical offices, GCCISD administration offices, and the Goose Creek Chamber of Commerce. George lived in his apartment on the second floor until his death in 1966. The depression in the 1930s and World War II in the 1940s slowed growth in the business district and by 1939 only six more brick business buildings had been built between Gaillard and Pruett Streets. One of those was August Wehring’s grocery store. He had been in the grocery business in Goose Creek since 1929 and built his new store in 1938 next to the Oddfellows Hall. Two years later he enlarged the building and added the landmark tower structure in front. Both the Oddfellows Hall (the two-story white building which is now Baytown Business Center) and Wehring’s building (Estrada’s Drywall) are still standing between Jones and Pruett Streets. I remember Wehring’s as Morrison’s Furniture. Another building project on Defee Street created the United States Post Office there in 1937. After serving the community for 48 years the office was moved to Baker Road and today the building houses the Baytown History Museum. I’m looking forward to its opening back up. Fred Dittman built his new automobile dealership at the corner of Texas and Whiting in 1941. His old building with the roll-up doors was built in 1930 on the corner of Texas and Jones and is still standing. Citizens State Bank moved to its new building next to the Goose Creek Library in 1941 and its former location on the corner of Texas and Gaillard became Max Altman’s Clothing Store. After the First Christian Church moved in 1940, George Puckett built his Humble service station on the corner of Texas and Whiting. Today the building is Bay Area Auto Gallery.
