If you haven’t voted, don’t forget local candidates at the bottom of your ballot. The last candidate for District 6 on Baytown’s City Council is Marga Matthews.
Marga is a resident of 56 years and a Robert E. Lee graduate. She was a Harris County tax office employee for 28 years, served on the ballot security board, acting president of the Baytown Republican Women’s Club, and she’s involved with the Wounded Warriors Association and other volunteer positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.