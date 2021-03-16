Keeping a newspaper business such as The Baytown Sun going during these times is vital. With the general public finding other means of getting the news these days, a lot of people in today’s society are simply not buying hard copies of the newspaper. Many of them prefer to get their news via the internet, local television or cable news, however those sources of news do not cover all of our local news. I may be considered as being old fashioned or set in my old ways, but I personally prefer to sit down and have a good breakfast or hot cup of coffee, tea or cocoa while I read a hard copy of The Baytown Sun newspaper.
The Baytown Sun was founded in Goose Creek, Texas and was known in 1919 as the Goose Creek Gasser. The paper is now owned by Southern Newspapers, which is a news media company based in Houston. By 1928, this paper was operating under the name of the Daily Tribune. Because of economic pressures caused by the Great Depression, like many other newspaper companies across the United States, the Daily Tribune merged with other newspapers in the nearby communities of Baytown and Pelly. As a result of the merger, the Daily Sun became its new name and was then published in the Daily Tribune’s hometown of Goose Creek. In the mid 1940’s, the towns of Goose Creek, Pelly and Baytown voted to incorporate into one city, thus Baytown becoming the surviving name. In order to better identify with the new community it served, in 1949, the paper was given its current name “The Baytown Sun”.
