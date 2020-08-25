Going to miss you Tiffany
I am happy and sad at the same time that Tiffany Foster is retiring from the City of Baytown. So happy for Tiffany that she will be moving on to the next stage of her life, no matter what that may be. So happy that she is able to do this at such a young age! (Yes, there is a tinge of jealousy there.) So happy that some new folks somewhere are going to benefit from her knowledge and her joy for life that we have been a part of for 24 years. But, so sad that we are losing an invaluable asset from our City administration that will be hard to replace. As Nick Woolery documented in The Baytown Sun last Sunday, Tiffany’s contributions included her involvement in and leadership of Community Block Grants, the Homebuyers Assistance Program, Transit Services Grants, the Unified Land Development Code, and most importantly her outstanding service as the Director of Planning and Development Services for 6 years. Indeed, Tiffany has been a true public servant for Baytown and she has been my friend. So, as soon as the “Tiffany Foster Community Planning Scholarship Fund” is established, my donation will be in the mail. Baytown needs more Tiffany Fosters!
