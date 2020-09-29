Baytown has had terrible luck with its congressmen recently. Baytown currently sits in the Texas 36th Congressional District, created after the 2010 Census. Texas 36’s first representative, Steve Stockman, is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for multiple counts of fraud and money laundering.
Baytown’s current representative is Brian Babin, who sits on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. In a meeting with the Baytown Chamber of Commerce in September 2019, Babin stressed that the Trump administration and Congress would push an infrastructure package that would greatly benefit the Baytown area petrochemical industry. Such a package never materialized. “Infrastructure week” never came.
