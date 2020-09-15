Name change long overdue
I am a former graduate of Ross S. Sterling High School – Class of 1969. I agree wholeheartedly that the Goose Creek CISD Board of Trustees should change the name of Baytown Robert E. Lee High School. This name change is long overdue. Johnnie Coleman Jr.
