See you at the rally

Many families are facing hardships during this time of COVID-19, hardships they never faced before. Parents and family members have been forced to become teachers due to schools being closed. This has caused them to have to figure out how to balance their families, work and teaching. Sadly, many people have lost their jobs, (from March 15 to Aug. 29, there have been over 3.4 million unemployment claims). Many of our seniors that were to graduate not only had the longest spring break ever, but also lost out on all of their rites of passage. They were not able to have award ceremonies, prom or, most importantly, graduation. The focus should have been how to get the students back into school safely, but instead, the Goose Creek board had a personal agenda. This included changing the name of the oldest high school in Baytown, Robert E. Lee.
