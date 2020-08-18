View

Thirty-seven years ago, Hurricane Alicia rumbled and rolled over Baytown, wrecking property and scattering debris across the Houston-Galveston area. 

Unlike some hurricanes that gradually form as they meander through the Gulf of Mexico, Alicia roared to life, developing quickly just south of the Louisiana coast. A Category 3 hurricane, Alicia made landfall on Galveston Island in the early hours of Aug. 18, 1983.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.