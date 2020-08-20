The future will just happen on its own, completely unguided if we allow it. Change is going to be a factor whether we like it or not.
So we can do as the reactionaries insist and let self interest coupled with market forces determine that future or we can take painful steps to shape that future as constructively as possible through foresight, detailed planning, and cooperative efforts guided by government. Indisputably, letting self interest shape the future is the easy way, even the natural way since self interest is always more appealing than the self sacrifice which consciously molding our future will require. That is the basic reason why human government is such a messy business of competing priorities. It must provide an institutional framework within which individuals can maintain self interest while concurrently asking for personal sacrifices for the benefit of the group.
