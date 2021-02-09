I am 81 years old and I can’t believe America is being governed by heathens in Washington who accept killing 3,000 babies per month, lying and cheating to achieve their goals, although there is overwhelming evidence the election was compromised by several communist countries.
It seems ‘We the People’ don’t have a say any more in America. Folks if things are not changed soon we will be living in a communist country. Our first amendment is gone! What will be next? Let’s wake up and take a stand to stop this trend now!
