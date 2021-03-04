Thank you so much for your wonderful editorial, “A Disservice to Taxpayers,” which exposes the systemic corruption and racism that exists within Goose Creek CISD. The Baytown Sun has a long, rich history of extremely fine editor-writers who have made Baytown and the surrounding community rise to a higher level by exposing corruption and other despicable and unacceptable acts that have happened in the local government and other entities that are funded by the taxpayers.
Baytown deserves better, as you pointed out so masterfully in your writing, and you are so important in helping to achieve that for the city and the community.
