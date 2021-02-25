Actually, “No Regulations” has nothing to do with the loss of power during the recent freeze. The problem is thousands of new people moving to Texas to escape from Democratic-run states with high taxes moving into new homes creating a higher demand for electricity. The feel-good Greenies with their windmills that froze and the China-made solar panels with no sun that couldn’t contribute to the electrical grid caused the blackouts. If the billions of dollars wasted on this ineffective junk were used to install new real generators run with cheap clean natural gas these electrical blackouts would be a thing of the past.
If the weak-kneed Republicans would stop trying to please these wacko environmentalists we could straighten our great State of Texas out. The Democratic-run states with their billions of dollars in debt and senile Joe at the helm don’t stand a chance.
