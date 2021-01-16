When the election results were announced for the 2016 election, I threw up, not because I wanted Hillary to win but because I knew the way Trump conducted himself during the process that America was in for four years of chaos.
On Jan. 6, I wept for this country. I thought Trump would start a war with North Korea but it never crossed my mind that he would wage a war on America, For four long years of this presidency my first thought on too many days was “What is he going to do today to tear at the fabric of America?”
