I remember, I remember piano recitals. I sit in front of a crowd, timid and insecure, my parents pleased and proud. I start the first key of a piece written by the famous composer, Beethoven. I am pleased that I have learned to use the pedal. I play Fur Elise in its entirety – all three movements.
My ambition in high school was to become a concert pianist and perform in Carnegie Hall. I had taken lessons for years driving out to my elderly teacher’s house once a week, practicing my scales faithfully and trying to memorize Fur Elise to perform in public. But getting the piece perfect did not translate into being able to perform it in public. Fur Elise is best handled by better players. Beginners play it, but not so well, and they often leave out the middle part.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.