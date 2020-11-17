I was encouraged to read David Bloom’s article in the Baytown Sun entitled “Biden Wins It.” It was a factual article imparting information that we need to know in order to function as a working democracy. In the next edition of the paper, a letter was printed chastising Mr. Bloom for upholding fraudulent claims of victory for the Biden team.
If our citizens cannot stop believing the lies and conspiracy theories that are perpetrated by Donald Trump and those who blindly follow him, then this country is truly in trouble. I understand that people can have a favorite news source, but when that news source disagrees with all other major news sources such as PBS, NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, and BBC and calls them fake news, then maybe the fault lies with the station that claims to be the only voice for truth. And in this particular case, even Fox News printed, “Biden wins presidency.”
