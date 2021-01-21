James Harden and Deshaun Watson. Two perfect examples of why I have quit watching any professional sports team. Unlike the rest of the world, I guess legal contracts and personal behavior have no bearing on employment in the sports world. If more people would quit watching and quit buying tickets, maybe the owners would get the message and start playing hard ball with these prima donnas.
Ronnie Anderson
(0) comments
