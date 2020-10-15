Cummings for council

I am honored to endorse Susan Cummings for city council representative for Baytown’s 6th District. Forty years ago, I walked into Susan’s journalism class at Lee College. She was a young, wise professor ever challenging her students to think bigger and act courageously to make things better for as many people as we could. All these years later, I am lucky to call her a friend. She continues to model for me what it is to be a good person, a good citizen. Susan is one of the smartest and most compassionate people I have experienced. Lucky for us, she has decided to run for office.
