I am endorsing Susan Cummings for Baytown City Council District 6. I believe Susan will help Baytown continue its strong and positive growth and economic development. Susan is an outsider to city leadership, not a politician or developer.
Susan was born and educated in Baytown and taught at Lee College for 34 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.