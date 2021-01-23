If you want an insight to what direction the Biden administration wants to take this country, just look at the 17 executive orders he signed on his first day in office. None of them created a single job. In fact, his executive action to stop the Keystone pipeline will put hundreds if not thousands out of work. And his executive order to stop building the border wall will put many migrants at risk by encouraging more to enter illegally.
Joe Biden’s anti-fossil fuel policies will only hurt our economy by driving up fuel prices and cutting badly needed jobs while not having any effect on cleaning up the environment. And his open border policies is just as reckless by allowing folks to enter who have not been screened for Covid-19. Will the media hold him accountable for any migrant deaths that may occur? I doubt it.
