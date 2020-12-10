Baytown, and especially District 6, needs a conservative representative with the expertise and experience possessed by Mike Lester.
Contrary to Mr. Showalter’s ridiculous and false claim that Baytown city politics are neutral and non-partisan, Mike Lester’s opponent, Susan Cummings, is both a Liberal in her ideology and is a strong leftist supporter of the Socialist-Democratic Party’s Biden-Harris ticket. Baytown does not need anymore council members with her leftist, progressive agenda and ideology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.