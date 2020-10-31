Well COVID-19 struck hard at the 45th high school reunion for Lee and Sterling this past weekend. Barely a handful of friends gathered at O’Neals this past Saturday night.
Since the pandemic broke out, our group has been at odds as to cancel the reunion or forge ahead. Those who came out were covered in masks, and observed social distancing but otherwise enjoyed ourselves given the condition of the world today.
