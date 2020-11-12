I was very disappointed that The Baytown Sun decided to post Joe Biden as “President-Elect” when so many discoveries have pointed toward fraud and illegal voting. It’s no secret that I didn’t vote for Biden (or did I unknowingly?). Let us wait until all the investigations have been completed before naming who is indeed our next president of the United States of America. Prayers for our country to come back to God!
Kathy (Horton) Nelson
