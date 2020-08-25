One of the best pieces of advice that I have ever been given is the old adage of “Don’t burn any bridges.” I pray that the Goose
Creek CISD school board and administration pays attention to these words. They should do all that they can to preserve the name to Robert E. Lee High School. They should not justify the insanity of the counter culture movement by erasing history. The school district should adhere to their own guidelines in not being bullied by self-promoting individuals and groups whose only agenda is to disrupt and divide through intimidation and threats. One only needs to read the GCCISD Code of Student Conduct to know that bullying is a Level III violation as well as a part of the GCCISD Board’s Resolution mandated in 2013. If the board expects their students to adhere to the non-bullying guidelines they should show by example by standing up to bullies everywhere. You can’t judge history through contemporary eyes. Robert E. Lee was not a demon but rather a gentle man who loved his country, having served faithfully until he decided that he needed to defend his home and family from those who were intent upon destroying it. Today he is being regarded as a traitor even though his legacy of civic duty and honor were beyond reproach. Why do you think Lincoln held him in such high esteem? He forfeited everything for his beliefs in God and country.
