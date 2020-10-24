Baytown residents are deciding whether to continue two special taxing districts — the Crime Control and Prevention District and the Fire Control, Prevention and Emergency Medical Services District — in the Nov. 3 general election. If approved, the city will keep the same sales tax rate it has – 8.25 percent.
Many Texas cities have these types of extra sales tax. It is actually a user’s fee for anyone who spends money in Baytown. The additional sales taxes allow us to spread the cost of running our city to visitors.
