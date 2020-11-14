I wonder if David Bloom has an inside to all the upcoming states rulings including the Supreme Court on voting irregularities? Reminds me of David’s “Trump’s Russian Collusion” declaration that was also all wrong. Maybe David can explain Texas not purchasing the Dominion voting software that failed all the security tests implemented by the Texas representatives that several (27) states used in the presidential election that have already seen accounting problems in several counties already.
In one particular Michigan county, 6,700 Trump votes were awarded to Biden that was uncovered. I’m sure David would want only legal votes awarded to the intended candidates right? How about back-dating mail in ballots that came in late in Pennsylvania? OK with that David?
