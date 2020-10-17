I beg to differ with Alan Hudgins. Trump has a great deal of support from suburban wives. I am one of many.
And watching the presidential debate, every word out of Biden’s mouth was a lie. That is, if he could get the words out of his mouth. He is bordering on senility and has himself said that he would not make it through a full term of office — so why would anybody vote for someone who is just a puppet? His wife needs to be charged with elder abuse.
