I have previously published three letters, in November of 2021 and May and June of 2022, with my opinion on the performance of President Biden and on how his policies, actions, and inactions have negatively affected you and me and our country. Here is my opinion one more time.
I believe that President Biden’s time in office has been a total failure and that we are at a catastrophic level in so many areas. The economy and inflation - I believe that we are in a recession and that we are experiencing record inflation primarily because of the President’s ridiculous spending programs and policies. Illegal immigration and the massive drug problem, especially related to the drug fentanyl – because of Mr. Biden’s inaction to address the chaos at our open southern border, we are being overrun and people are dying, illegal aliens and Americans alike, including my son. Energy – because of his policies and executive actions, we have lost our energy independence. His attacks on our energy producing companies, while at the same time demanding that they produce more, is asinine. The US withdrawal from Afghanistan – his plan was a debacle. He blew it and 13 of our soldiers died because of his incompetence. His attack on the Supreme Court as an institution - appalling and reprehensible! Climate change - his prioritization of actions to address the phony man-made climate change “emergency” is ridiculous and wasteful. He is destroying jobs. There is no need to “go green” until the market decides to go there. Experts say that the world has 400 years of fossil fuel capacity left, at least. I do believe that the earth’s climate is changing, on its own, as it has since the beginning of time.
