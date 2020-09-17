I agree with Brandon Terry’s comments in the weekend edition of The Sun, but he did not go far enough. Trustee Augustin Loredo has had 14 years on this board – too long for anyone to be there; his term ends May 2021. Trustee Howard Sampson’s term also ends May 2021. Unfortunately Trustee Shae Cottar’s term does not end until 2023; call for his resignation! These are the instigators of the proposed name change. All three need to go!
The next board election will be held May 1 at the Administration Building. Know who represents you and vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.