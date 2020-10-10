Susan Cummings has been a friend for 30 years since our days as Baytown Jaycees. We dedicated many hours improving Baytown through volunteer projects such as building a Habitat for Humanity House, picking up trash on 146 through Adopt-A-Highway and a student leadership forum for 12th graders with John Ben Shepperd Public Leadership.
During projects, Susan was easy to find due to her dedication to Lee College’s Journalism Department. She was adored by her students who also became Jaycees to serve the Baytown community.
