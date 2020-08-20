I want to add my strong endorsement to those recently made by City Council as to the job being done by our City Manager, Rick Davis, as they approved his employment package that included a 3% pay raise. I have worked with Rick while serving on numerous citizen involved committees at the City for the past 6 years. Indeed as Mayor Capetillo said in the Sun recently, Rick is a “citizen-centric” City Manager. Not only does he know how to work with community members serving on various committees, he has staff that emulate his approach. I believe that Rick is doing an excellent job managing the many large and small projects going on in our City – the San Jacinto Marketplace development, the various road projects, the new public safety facility, the USS Texas Battleship negotiations, and so much more. We are fortunate to have Rick Davis as our City Manager folks. Lastly, in case you did not know, Rick is one heck-of a banjo picker!
Mike Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.