Congressman Brian Babin should resign. Throughout last summer, he railed against protests and riots that raged through America’s cities and expressed unconditional support for law enforcement.
Over the past two months, he has participated in fomenting discontent amongst diehard Trump supporters by propagating a fiction that voter fraud, on a mass scale, somehow robbed President Trump of a second term. Through his social media posts and newsletters to constituents, he intentionally misinformed his district by spinning yarns of a rigged election and mass nation-wide conspiracies against President Trump.
