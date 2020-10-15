We are talking about inconsequential things leading up to 2020 election. We do not have a cure for Covid-19. We have no way of restoring our coal industry. We can’t solve our immigration problem with a wall no matter who pays for it. Our health care will get more expensive if it is based on profit, technology and greed. History shows that we pay less when we base healthcare on sound medical science and practice and limited sources that pay for it.
The future of our country and the world depends not on our past glory, victories, defeats and injustices. The future begins now. We can mold with resolve, resilience and reaching for the fulfillment of the American vision: life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.