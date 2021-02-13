Killed the Keystone Pipeline putting thousands of people out of work. Guess who benefits? Joe’s pal Warren Buffet who will now carry the Canadian oil with his railcars. Just so happens that Buffet gave millions and millions to Joe’s campaign. Coincidence probably, right Joe?
Killed building border walls putting more people out of work. Let the sick, illiterate and criminals pour in right Joe? The four or five houses you own with security will never have to live next to them. All this on $186,000 a year. Probably just sound investments right Joe?
