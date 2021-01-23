With the advent of a Biden presidency, prepare to bid adieu to the great American experiment in democracy. The characteristics of totalitarianism are all here: One-party rule, censorship of free thought and expression, rigged elections, soon-to-be crushing taxation and regulation, overt discrimination against Christianity and Biblical belief and disregard for establish law. Washington, Adams and Madison would be incredulous and horrified!
Beyond this, the Liberal Left’s claim to any moral high ground is laughable. How can the political party that embraces abortion, homosexuality, lawlessness in the streets, and open, undefended borders claim anything resembling moral rectitude? The Democratic Party of JFK’s day would be unrecognizable to him today. He would be mortified.
