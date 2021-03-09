What an excellent article by Lee Roberts. It was informative and accurate. How some Baytown readers 150 years later can get into General Lee’s mind and determine that he was a traitor, racist and murderer is beyond me.
One reader was upset because General Lee ordered his troops to fire back at U.S. solders who were trying to kill them. Seems logical to me you would fire back if fired upon. People forget the Civil War was not only about slavery but that the southern states were losing power in the U.S. Congress.
