Remember the phrase “gaslighting”? If you don’t, let me help refresh your memory. “Gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation in which a person or a group covertly sows seeds of doubt in a targeted individual or group, making them question their own memory, perception, or judgment.”
Think back to the thousands upon thousands of Trump supporters in rallies across the country and Biden, Harris, and Obama would draw small groups of as little as six people. After the election, we were then told by the same people who ignored Trump’s massive support and Biden’s lack thereof, that Biden barn-stormed Trump at the election. None of it adds up mathematically as sound and everyone is scratching their heads either wondering what happened or resigned to the fact that there is an actual Office of the President Elect. No such office exists.
