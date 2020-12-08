We would like to formally endorse Jacob Powell for the District 5 City Council position. We have known Jacob and his family for more than 10 years. He truly cares for his community and has a servant’s heart. He has excellent interpersonal and organizational skills which makes him an excellent choice for District 5. He has the experience, knowledge, and determination to make the best choices for the city of Baytown. Every vote counts! Please join us in getting out to vote for the best candidate- Jacob Powell.
Randy and Michele Larson
