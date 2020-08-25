I watched the Senate hearing today with the Postmaster Louis DeJoy and the Senate Homeland Security committee. In the meeting Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin had the audacity to say the Democrats were plotting to have people contact their Representatives and to read a script prepared by the Democrats to say they were having problems with mail delivery in order to harm Donald Trump’s reelection chances. If the news source you rely on is trying to feed you that same narrative, they are lying to you. The problems with the mail delivery are real. I went to the post office on Baker two days ago to drop off mail at the drive thru but couldn’t because the box was so full that mail was coming out of the slot. This week I received a cancellation notice from State Farm for my auto insurance because the payment I mailed took 13 days to go from Baytown to Dallas. I also got two late charges in the amount of $32 for two payments I had mailed on the same day as my insurance payment. Donald Trump said on Fox News that he is not going to fund the post office because he claims that mail in ballots are fraudulent even though he avails himself of that option. Because of the lunacy that spews from Trump’s mouth on a daily basis, seemingly every minute of every hour of every day, the post office seems to be unable to deliver the mail in a timely manner through no fault from the brave postal workers who do their best everyday to perform this valuable service. If Donald Trump thinks that tampering with the mail is going to stop me from voting in this election he is dead wrong. For the entirety of his Presidency I have done my best to ignore him and the confederacy of enablers he surrounds himself with. I have had enough of his whining and bloviating to last me a lifetime.
Melissa Mullins
