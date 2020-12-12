On Saturday, Dec. 12, as you sift through all the partisanship on the ballot, be sure to vote for the non-partisan race. City Council needs someone who took care of her students, her community, and her family their entire lives. They need someone to hold government accountable. Someone eager to have a seat at the table, while equally eager to bring others along. Someone that wants Baytown to be that shining city on a hill, that has served as an Eden for so many different walks of life.
When you go to the ballot box, make sure Susan Cummings is checked with certainty. The same certainty I had when I fought side by side with other freedom-loving Baytownians to get rid of those pesky red-light cameras.
