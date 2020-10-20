Governing a city takes the work of us all. That’s why I’m supporting Susan Cummings for Baytown City Council District 6. She will bring more than 30 years in higher education to council chambers currently occupied by one social worker, one developer and five employees of the petrochemical industry. A diverse set of perspectives serves Baytown best.
I urge you to vote for Susan Cummings, District 6.
