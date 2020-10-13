The conservatives are fond of claiming that progressives are soft on crime and weak on national security. But is that true? Well, it largely depends on how you view crime prevention and how you define national security. If, as conservatives usually do, you define crime prevention as apprehending and punishing people, aggressive policing is the answer. If by national defense you only mean protection from global terrorism and military threats, then a sharp focus on an ever increasing military capability might make sense.
However, I think progressives have much better grasp of the relative importance of various threats to the security of the nation. While terrorism, illegal immigration, and foreign militarism get all the attention from conservative “hawks,” a number of other threats affect the average American much more often and with greater impact. Three of those threats are natural disasters, health crises, and economic vulnerability. Coincidentally all three of these threats are front and center in the current run up to the presidential election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.