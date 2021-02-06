For the last four years the Socialists/Democratic Party funded by George Soros and our tax dollars, have been engaged in subversion, defined by Webster as a systematic attempt to undermine the government of America by working secretly within the government involved. They have also been guilty of what they now are accusing President Trump of. Insurrection.
Earlier this year the acts of insurrection perpetrated by Antifa, BLM, ACLU and other Socialist/Democrat supporters in Seattle, Washington, D.C. and other cities across the nation, but their acts of violence, looting, arson, murder and rebellion against civil authority were tolerated and even excused by Socialist/Democrat governors and mayors of these cities.
