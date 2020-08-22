On Sept. 23, 1996, a determined young woman named Tiffany Foster started work for the City of Baytown after graduating from Cornell University. She clearly had a passion for making Baytown better as this was her home, but probably didn’t envision the legacy she would leave after serving our community for the next 24 years. I’ve had the great honor of working with Tiffany for the past 10 years. I spent this past week reflecting on her time as a public servant, which I define as someone who humbly and passionately serves their community. During that reflection, I was incredibly inspired. Maybe it’s because she is so humble, but when you see the mark she’s left on our community, it’s hard to believe this all came from one person.
Let’s start with how she’s impacted disadvantaged populations in Baytown. Tiffany developed and ran many of the City’s Community Development Block Grant programs, including the City’s very first Homebuyer Assistance Program in 1997. In 1999, she completed the first Fair Housing analysis for Baytown, which became a model for other communities. She worked on getting the City’s first grant for transit services back in 2001, which ultimately lead to the program we see today with Harris County Transit. Her diverse skillset can be seen in how she worked with everyone from youth to seniors to make sure everyone in Baytown had a chance to be successful and enjoy the highest quality of life possible.
