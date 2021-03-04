Well here we are. Goose Creek CISD’s job is to educate our kids. So what is the district focusing and spending money on? Surprise, surprise – the name of a high school. If this madness does not stop, I am for sweeping the whole bunch out of the door and put some new faces in charge who have the children’s best interest at heart.
Mr. O’Brien’s response to the editorial in The Sun just affirms the fact he is definitely not the proper person for superintendent of our school district.
