I was born and raised in Baytown, Texas. I can recall when I attended Ross S. Sterling in the 1980s, specifically during “Lee Week!” There were riots, fights. We had open campus and students from Robert E. Lee would come to our campus to fight, there was looting, and at the football games, and during the halftime at the football games, the Brigadiers would march on the field holding and waving the confederate flags. I recall the comments made; on how insulting it was for them to continue to disrespect us. The tensions were high. I can recall fights between students after the games and Black people called the “N-word”!
I am on the Facebook platform feed. I have read racial slurs and insults from former students of Baytown Lee. Students are still in that same mindset of racism, of those who are in support of changing the name of Robert E. Lee. The racial slurs are not only, toward Black Americans but of other nationalities that are also in support of the name change, other than European American. My point is the hate that racism can bring out of people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.