The commentary after the events of Jan. 6 has often suggested that the various media outlets have contributed to the internal divisions which manifested itself in the Capitol violence. Those comments or suggestions raise intriguing questions. How should political criticisms be raised because disagreement and judgments are the very essence of politics? If people individually, collectively through their representatives, or in the media perceive a problem, how should they react? Silence? Respectful discussion? Emotional denunciations? Disorder in support of the “good”?
These are fundamental societal questions. What are the rules which govern my responsibility to my community and its improvement? What are the rules which surround and support our innate desire to be better people who are better off? How do I exercise my responsibility as a citizen if my every attempt to note a problem is perceived as an attack on those who see no problem and conclude that they are being condemned as the problem?
